Eyot Centre set to host top paddlers

THE Eyot Centre in Henley will be hosting practice sessions for crews training for this year’s Va’a World Sprint Outrigger Championships that start on Monday and finish on August 15.

This will be the first time the event has been held in Europe and will be taking place at Dorney Lake where 1,500 paddlers making up 20 teams will compete. Hosting practice sessions will assist fundraising for the Eyot Centre, as it is a charity volunteer-run organisation primarily offering watersports activities to the youth community.

There are several paddlers from the Eyot Centre competing in the Championships for Paddlesports Racing Canoe Club. These paddlers are also members of Henley Dragons Racing Club who form part of the Eyot Centre.