Children have a cracking time celebrating Easter

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
HARPSDEN Pre-School celebrated Easter when the children performed some Easter-themed songs for parents.
The children gave rousing renditions of Hot Cross Buns, Five Current Buns, Jack and Jill, Hey Diddle Diddle, Mary had a Little Lamb and Chick Chick Chick Chick Chicken.
The staff said they were very proud of the lovely performance.
22 April 2019
