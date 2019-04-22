Monday, 22 April 2019

Children have a cracking time celebrating Easter

HARPSDEN Pre-School celebrated Easter when the children performed some Easter-themed songs for parents.

The children gave rousing renditions of Hot Cross Buns, Five Current Buns, Jack and Jill, Hey Diddle Diddle, Mary had a Little Lamb and Chick Chick Chick Chick Chicken.

The staff said they were very proud of the lovely performance.

