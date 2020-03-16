Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Easter play

A CHILDREN’S play group is to hold a special Easter session and egg hunt in Sonning Common.

Pop Up Play Village will hold the event at the village hall in Wood Lane on Thursday, April 16 from 10am to 11.15am.

Children are invited to take part in the egg hunt and will be awarded chocolate prizes. There will also be an Easter-themed craft session.

Those attending must wear socks or slippers, not shoes. To book, visit https://bit.ly/39h8Phd

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33