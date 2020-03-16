Easter play

A CHILDREN’S play group is to hold a special Easter session and egg hunt in Sonning Common.

Pop Up Play Village will hold the event at the village hall in Wood Lane on Thursday, April 16 from 10am to 11.15am.

Children are invited to take part in the egg hunt and will be awarded chocolate prizes. There will also be an Easter-themed craft session.

Those attending must wear socks or slippers, not shoes. To book, visit https://bit.ly/39h8Phd