Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
AN Easter trail organised by Sonning Common Primary School will take place from April 2 to 9.
The school’s parent teacher association and organisers of the leadership course Active Leaders have created the trail around the village to encourage people to get outside.
The trail has Easter-themed clues and there will be prizes for the winners, who will be picked at random. A £1 donation is encouraged.
To buy a trail map, visit www.justgiving.com/
campaign/sonningcommon
primaryschoolpta
