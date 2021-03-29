AN Easter trail organised by Sonning Common Primary School will take place from April 2 to 9.

The school’s parent teacher association and organisers of the leadership course Active Leaders have created the trail around the village to encourage people to get outside.

The trail has Easter-themed clues and there will be prizes for the winners, who will be picked at random. A £1 donation is encouraged.

To buy a trail map, visit www.justgiving.com/

campaign/sonningcommon

primaryschoolpta