Monday, 29 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Easter trail

AN Easter trail organised by Sonning Common Primary School will take place from April 2 to 9. 

The school’s parent teacher association and organisers of the leadership course Active Leaders have created the trail around the village to encourage people to get outside.

The trail has Easter-themed clues and there will be prizes for the winners, who will be picked at random.  A £1 donation is encouraged.

To buy a trail map,  visit www.justgiving.com/
campaign/sonningcommon
primaryschoolpta 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33