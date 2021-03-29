Shop raffle

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
A RAFFLE is being held at the Co-op store in Sonning Common in aid of Mind, a mental health charity.
Tickets, which cost £1 each or £3 for five, can be bought from the shop in Wood Lane.
The winners will be announced on Saturday, April 3.
29 March 2021
