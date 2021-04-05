Children deliver Easter cards to care home residents

CHILDREN presented Easter cards, flowers and chocolate to residents of a care home.

Four pupils at St Mary’s School in Henley visited the Manor in Mill Lane with a basketful of mini eggs, handmade cards and some daffodils that were grown at the school in St Andrew’s Road.

Children spent hours making the cards, which were decorated with drawings of Easter eggs and chicks and had personal messages inside.

Mia Tominey, Eve Noble, Arjan Grewal and Toby Wood, who are all in year 2, waved at the residents through the door as they couldn’t enter the building due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher Rob Harmer said: “During these times it’s so important we can make these small gestures that mean a lot to the residents and the children.

“It will brighten up the days of the residents — it’s a small token but it will go a long way.”

Charlotte Bennett, the home’s customer relations manager, said the residents had enjoyed the visit. “It was so lovely and really brightened their day,” she said.

“It has been a while since the children have been to see them. We’re looking forward to when people can come inside again.”

The pupils were given chocolate biscuits as a thank-you from the residents.

The independent school

re-opened on March 8. Mr Harmer said: “It has been brilliant being back. It is so important for the wellbeing of the children and staff and long may it continue.”