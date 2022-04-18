Monday, 18 April 2022

Easter treats for food bank

Easter treats for food bank

Pupils from Rupert House School delivered 108 Easter eggs to the Henley food bank, ensuring a treat for children on its books and some elderly members of the community.

Headteacher Nick Armitage said “I am very grateful to all the Rupert House families that donated Easter eggs and I’m extremely proud of those children who bought them with their own pocket money in order to help children less fortunate than themselves.”

