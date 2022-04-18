Easter treats for food bank

It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
Monday, 18 April 2022
Pupils from Rupert House School delivered 108 Easter eggs to the Henley food bank, ensuring a treat for children on its books and some elderly members of the community.
Headteacher Nick Armitage said “I am very grateful to all the Rupert House families that donated Easter eggs and I’m extremely proud of those children who bought them with their own pocket money in order to help children less fortunate than themselves.”
18 April 2022
More News:
It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say