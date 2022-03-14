Monday, 14 March 2022

World Book Day at Rupert House School

Pupils and teachers attended a special assembly to discuss the importance of World Book Day and the ways in which the charity helps people.

Over the previous two weeks, year six had created their own picture books and some of the children read aloud from theirs at the assembly. They then held a parade during which children showed off their costumes on the “bookwalk” to music.

The Friends of Rupert House organised a book swap whereby the children brought in a book to donate and took another one home.

Classroom activities included book character reports, book scavenger hunts and a special treat for the pre-prep children with a visit from some year six children to hear their stories. The school also gave out World Book Day £1 tokens. 

