Charlie, 12, has cancer treatment via skull

A BOY fighting cancer for a third time has started chemotherapy treatment following surgery.

Charlie Ilsley, 12, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, had an Ommaya reservoir inserted under his scalp last week so that chemotherapy drugs can be delivered directly to his spine, where he had two tumours removed.

On Monday, he began a five-day course at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he originally had surgery for a brain tumour.

Charlie was given the all-clear for the second time in August after undergoing radiation treatment in Turkey which his family had to pay for. However, the disease has returned after a lumbar puncture showed cancer cells in his spinal fluid.

Charlie’s parents, Mark and Toni, had feared he couldn’t have any more chemotherapy after months of intense treatment at a hospital in Ankara.

But they say the new procedure, which has been funded by the NHS, offers them hope without Charlie having to suffer the serious side effects he experiences when chemotherapy is administered normally.

His first day of chemotherapy went well but Charlie had a rough night with sickness brought on by the side effects of the treatment. He was given anti-sickness medication at the hospital on his second day.

He was due to have his last day of treatment today (Friday) before heading back to Germany next week for a second round of dendritic immunotherapy, which is designed to help his body to identify and fight cancer cells. He will then have more chemotherapy treatment via the reservoir.

Mrs Ilsley says the treatment will continue until all the cancer cells have gone or it is no longer effective.

Charlie, who attends Highdown School in Emmer Green, first showed signs of being ill in 2015. Doctors discovered a tumour in his brain and another on his spine.

He underwent a 10-hour operation and then had radiotherapy and chemotherapy before being given the all-clear in March 2016.

Then in spring last year the tumours on his spine were discovered.