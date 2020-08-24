Mother happy with son’s scan results

A TEENAGE boy with cancer has received some good news after undergoing new treatment in Mexico.

Charlie Ilsley, 13, and his family, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, have been told the disease is stable and has not grown since March.

He underwent three weeks of a new form of immunotherapy, known as CAR-T cell treatment, last month in the hope of saving his life.

An MRI scan revealed no new growth since his last scan in March and a follow-up scan showed the tumour on his spine has not spread.

Charlie, who currently has no symptoms, is being treated by Dr Jason Williams, director of interventional oncology and immunotherapy at the Williams Cancer Institute in Mexico City.

He will need another scan in Mexico next month to see if the treatment has taken effect and his parents, Mark and Toni, need to raise another £5,000 for flights, accommodation and the scan.

Mrs Ilsley is pleased with the result of the latest scans.

She said: “The doctor is saying that obviously there is something on Charlie’s spine but what there is he can’t tell what is inflammation because it all looks the same and that makes me feel even better.

“I was just so happy to have that news that it hasn’t spread. When you get so much bad news you’re petrified about scan results.”

Charlie’s initial treatment cost £25,000, which was raised by the public and supporters. The family then had to raise a further £4,000 for the follow-up scan, flights and accommodation.

Charlie, who attends Highdown School in Emmer Green, is battling cancer for a third time after he was originally diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015.

He was given the all-clear for the second time a year ago after radiation treatment in Turkey but in November his family were told he had cancer cells in his spinal fluid.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowd

funding/teamcharlie2020

or www.facebook.com/

donate/300641064583575