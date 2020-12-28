Charlie's mother to become dog boarder

A PLACE for dogs to stay while their owners go on holiday is to be set up in Charlie’s Ilsley’s memory.

Charlie’s Place will be started by his mother Toni at their home in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green in the new year.

The 13-year-old, who loved dogs, died earlier this month while fighting cancer for a third time.

He had two dogs, Eric, and Ernie, a shih tzu bichon frise cross.

Mrs Ilsley said: “My little Charlie will never be forgotten. In the new year I will convert my garage in to a little business in Charlie’s name offering dogs staycations while their owners go on holiday.”

She said her son had always wanted to work with dogs and asked his supporters for suggestions for a name. Over last weekend the remaining £4,000 of Charlie’s medical bill, as well as the cost of his funeral, were met by donations from supporters.

More than £8,000 has now been raised with donations still coming in. Any surplus will go towards setting up Charlie’s Place.

Donations can also be made to the Dogs Trust, the family’s chosen charity, at http://www.memorygiving.com/charlieilsley