Memorial kennels

WORK has begun on a place for dogs to stay while their owners go on holiday in Charlie’s Ilsley’s memory.

The 13-year-old, who loved dogs, died last month while fighting cancer for a third time.

His mother Toni decided to create Charlie’s Place at the family’s home in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, and work to convert the garage began on Tuesday.

Charlie had two dogs, Ernie, a shih tzu bichon frise cross, and Eric.

Mrs Ilsley said her son had always wanted to work with the animals and asked his supporters to suggest a name for the business.

She has also started work on a heart-shaped memorial garden for her son, who was a pupil at Highdown School in Emmer Green.

