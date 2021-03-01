Opposition growing

REVISED plans to build 257 homes on Reading Golf Club have now received more than 600 objections.

There have been just over 100 supportive comments for the new application.

The club in Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green, is merging with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham and will relocate next month.

It is working with developer Fairfax to deliver “family and affordable housing” but opponents say the development would put further strain on congestion and school places.

The previous application prompted more than 2,000 objections, which is believed to be a record for a single application received by Reading Borough Council.

The deadline for comments is March 18. To respond to the application (number 210018), email golfclubcomments.planning

@reading.gov.uk or visit planning.reading.gov.uk/

fastweb_PL/welcome.asp