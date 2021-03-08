Opposition increasing to golf club housing plan

OPPOSITION to plans to build 257 homes on Reading Golf Club is growing.

A revised planning application submitted at the beginning of last month has attracted 769 objections compared with 156 supportive comments.

The club in Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green, is merging with Caversham Heath Golf Club in Mapledurham to where it is to relocate.

It is working with developer Fairfax to deliver “family and affordable housing” but opponents say the development would put further strain on congestion and school places.

The previous application prompted more than 2,000 objections, which is believed to be a record for a single application received by Reading Borough Council.

The new application reduced the number of houses by three but the major aspects remained the same, including a new medical centre and provision for public green space.

The deadline for comments is March 18. To respond to the application (number 210018), email golfclubcomments.planning

@reading.gov.uk or visit planning.reading.gov.uk/

fastweb_PL/welcome.asp