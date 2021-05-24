Monday, 24 May 2021

Celebrity to open new dog day care centre

A CELEBRITY guest will open a day care centre for dogs next month.

Charlie’s Dog Place has been launched in memory of Charlie Ilsley, who died in December after losing a fight with cancer, aged 13.

It is in the converted garage of his family’s home in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green.

The business will be officially opened on June 5 by Jake Quickenden, a singer and TV personality, who won Dancing on Ice in 2018 and met Charlie when he was receiving immunotherapy treatment in Germany two years ago.

He was on tour with Hair the Musical and later invited Charlie to see the show at the Wycombe Swan Theatre and come backstage.

Charlie had two pet dogs and said he wanted to work with dogs when he was older. His mother Toni and sister Jess will run the new business, offering day care, boarding and dog walks. 

