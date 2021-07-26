BREAKING: Boys found guilty of murdering teenager

TWO teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 13-year-old boy in Emmer Green.

Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was stabbed twice in the chest and back on January 3 after being “lured” to Bugs Bottom fields between Hunters Chase and Gravel Hill.

Two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted at Reading Crown Court this afternoon following a five-week trial.

A 14-year-old, who was 13 at the time of the incident, was found guilty along with a second, also 14, who had admitted manslaughter at the start of the proceedings.

Olly’s parents Amanda and Stewart held a football shirt and chequered sunglasses belonging to their son as the verdict was announced.

The teenagers will be sentenced at a later date, along with a 14-year-old girl who has also pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

For the full story, see Friday’s Henley Standard.