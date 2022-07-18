Residents win fight against 50ft mast

PLANS for a 5G phone mast in Emmer Green have been turned down.

Three UK sought planning permission from Reading Borough Council for the 50ft mast at the junction of Grove Road and Kidmore End Road in April.

The application was opposed by residents as well as campaign group Keep Emmer Green.

Beatrice Malama, planning officer at the council, had recommended refusal, saying the design, height and bulk of the mast “would detract from the visual amenity and appearance of the surrounding area”.

Councillors refused the application, also citing a lack of alternative sites put forward by Three UK.

Councillor Harry Kretchmer, who represents the Emmer Green ward, said: “While we are fully in support of improved connectivity, it cannot be at the expense of local residents.

“This is one of the last green spaces in the area and an historic beauty spot.

“It’s heartening that residents’ concerns are finally being heard.”

A spokesman for Three UK said: “While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.”

The council had received 40 objections from neighbours, saying the proposed mast would be “overbearing” and “intrusive”.