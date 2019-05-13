Baskets selling slowly

THE chairman of Henley in Bloom has renewed his appeal for people to buy summer hanging baskets.

Councillor Dave Eggleton said that only 95 baskets had been sold compared with 156 at the same time last year.

Businesses and residents can order baskets as part of the annual initiative supported by the Henley Standard’s Buy a Basket campaign. They are supplied by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, which installs and maintains them all summer. This year the baskets will contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf, begonia, fuchsia, bidens aurea and silver cineraria maritima, which have been selected to support bees and other pollinating insects.

They also contain “hairy” plants to absorb toxins from the air in order to tackle pollution.

Cllr Eggleton said the slow sales may be the result of the Easter break and the May Day bank holiday weekend falling at the key time for purchasing.

He said: “I urge people to buy a basket. It’s about doing your bit for the environment and they look very attractive. They are also good value for money.”

He appealed to shops and businesses in particular to buy baskets to brighten up their frontages.

“Let’s all do it together,” he said. “Let’s go for 150 and see if we can achieve that in the next week. The more shops and businesses that have baskets the more uplifting the town becomes.

“Last summer when there were loads of baskets people were walking around commenting. They make the town lovely and we get compliments every time.”

This year’s buyers include Graham Steward, landlord of the Bird in Hand in Greys Road. He orders two baskets and two window boxes ever year to put in front of the pub.

Mr Steward said: “They always look really, really good — they’re fantastic. A lot of people come in and say they look lovely. I am always really pleased with them. I would certainly recommend buying one.

“All the baskets make the town look lovely. I think it’s better than the Christmas trees.”

Funeral directors A B

Walker in Reading Road have had two baskets every year for the last four.

Office manager Claudine Russell said: “The standard of flowers and the way they are looked after is really professional. It makes the office look brighter and I have compliments about how beautiful the baskets look.

“It’s not that it just brightens up the town centre — I think that the approach should look just as nice. ”

Handelsbanken in Tuns Lane has bought two baskets once again this year.

Alex Carter, account manager support, said: “Anything we can do to make Henley look nice but also participate in is something we like to do. A bit of colour makes you feel happy.”

The cost of a basket, including maintenance, is £64, including VAT.

Order forms can also be found at the tourist information desk at the town hall and should be returned by Friday, May 24.

For more information, call Judith Smith at Henley Town Council on (01491) 630077 or email j.smith@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk