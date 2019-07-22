Monday, 22 July 2019

Flood plan criticised

A CAMPAIGNER has launched a petition opposing flood defences in Caversham.

Paul Goddard says the Environment Agency’s proposed defences along the River Thames will “destroy” a play area and threaten trees and hedges.

The plans involve installing flood walls and embankments, as well as temporary flood barriers around Christchurch Meadows at a cost of up to £30 million.

The agency says scientific evidence suggests severe weather events are likely to become more frequent and more intense in the future.

More than 400 people have signed the petition, which was presented to Reading Borough Council on Tuesday.

The borough council said it would continue to work with the agency in order to address any concerns.

The final design proposals have not yet been submitted and the agency has said it continues to welcome comments on its proposals.

