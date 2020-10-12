THE Chilterns Conservation Board is excited to announce that Chris Packham, naturalist, television presenter and author, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the new Chilterns Champions Conference to take place online on October 24.

He will not only thank volunteers for all their work in making citizen science in the UK the envy of projects around the world, but also showcase the ways in which data gathered by citizen scientists can make a real difference.

This all-day celebration of citizen science welcomes everyone, from those with a limited knowledge of heritage to existing citizen scientists, and offers participants the chance to hear from expert speakers on heritage, water and wildlife from the Chilterns and across the UK.

The event will explore why citizen science matters, national recording schemes and wildlife protection.

We will also discuss how best to inspire the next generation and will hear from a panel of young citizen scientists who are working hard to engage new audiences in the world of conservation and volunteering.

Packham says: “I never cease to be amazed when I hear about the efforts that many thousands of volunteers go to in supporting conservation projects in the UK.

“Citizen science is hugely powerful in helping us not only better understand our wildlife and heritage, but also in informing decisions made by government and decision-makers.”

Other expert speakers at the conference include Gavin Siriwardena, of the British Trust for Ornithology, Michael Pocock, of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Mick Jones, of Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Environmental Records Centre, Allen Beechey, of the Chilterns chalk streams project, Wendy Morrison, of the Beacons of the Past project, John Shaw, of Chiltern Rangers, and many more.

The conference is presented jointly by the Chalk Cherries and Chairs Landscape Partnership and the Beacons of the Past project, both projects of the Chilterns Conservation Board and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For more information and to book a free place at the conference, visit

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/

117674927877

Lizzie Buckley