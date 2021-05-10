NATURE doesn’t have a vote, so the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust is speaking up for all local wildlife and the environment in the council elections by urging candidates to make a commitment to stand up for wildlife.

More than 350 councillors were being elected in nine councils across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire on Thursday.

The trust called on all current and future councillors to take their local environment seriously and make a pledge for nature.

Nicky Warden, public affairs and planning officer for the trust, said: “Councillors can have a huge impact on the state of wildlife in our region.

“The policies they set and apply affect how public green spaces are managed, how wildlife-rich sites are protected and how we are tackling the nature and climate emergency locally.

“Wildlife across our three counties is under enormous pressure from road and housebuilding, unsustainable farming methods and loss of habitats in urban and rural areas.

“We need all our local councillors to be standing up for the precious wildlife on their patch and we urge them to make a pledge to do so.”

For more information, visit https://www.bbowt.org.uk/

Lis Speight