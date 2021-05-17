Students honoured

SHIPLAKE College has received international recognition for its efforts to help the environment.

The school’s eco-committee received a bronze medal award as part of the Eco Schools initiative and hopes to achieve a silver by the end of the school year.

Staff and students are hoping to achieve Green Flag status, which has been given to young people for environmental work for 25 years.

The committee’s action plan for Shiplake has been focused on biodiversity and waste management as well as marine and freshwater life. Ideas have included making a bird feeder, becoming a citizen scientist, not buying new clothes and collecting litter.

Emma Farrell, co-ordinator of the committee, said: “There are lots of suggestions for how we can make a difference to our planet. We are asking pupils to take a look at a couple and share our passion for caring for our environment, both locally and globally.”