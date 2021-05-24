SOME of David Bounds’s family and friends met for the unveiling of a bench in his honour on the hilltop footpath between Aston and Remenham.

David, from Twyford, who died in October 2019, aged 87, was the author of the Rambling for Pleasure series of walking guides.

He had spent much of his later life devising walks, clearing routes and defending the path network from landowner obstruction and abuse.

He was footpath secretary of the Ramblers’ Loddon Valley Group and a member of the Open Spaces Society, among other roles.

The bench has an unusual plaque design that illustrates David’s role in producing the guides and his work for the Ramblers.

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Henley-based society and vice-

president of the Ramblers, said: “David devoted his life to giving pleasure to walkers by producing books with clear instructions and lively writing.

“These gave people the confidence and interest to explore paths and find new places to walk.

‘David worked tirelessly to ensure that paths were clear, usable and well signposted and waymarked.

“It is thanks to the strenuous efforts of volunteers like him that we can all enjoy our wonderful network of paths.”

Dave Ramm, who is

co-producer of the Rambling for Pleasure series and other books and a close friend of David, said: “David’s enduring talent was as a wordsmith.

“His clear directions were constantly praised by those we met on the paths.

“Who could resist those lovely tempting introductions that he was able to provide at the start of every ramble?

“We shall remember David not only through his books but also whenever we pass his bench, which is sited on ramble 20 of Rambling for Pleasure Along the Thames (2).

“It is the perfect spot to sit, admire the view and think of David.”