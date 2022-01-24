THE Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust is inviting wildlife enthusiasts, gardeners and community groups to join a series of online events for advice from the experts on how to help wildlife on your patch.

The trust is running the Zoom sessions from next month, with subjects including Wilding yourself and your neighbourhood, Nature and wellbeing and Wildlife activities on your doorstep.

The webinars are part of the trust’s new Team Wilder, which aims to create a wilder future for the three counties for nature, climate and people.

Ed Turpin, community wildlife officer, says: “These webinars are for anyone who loves nature and wildlife and wants to do their bit to help restore nature in our area.

“They’re aimed at complete beginners and we’ll be sharing really simple ways that you can learn more about wildlife and engage with nature to help yourself and nature in return.

“We’ll be talking about things as simple as planting flowers for pollinators, good places to go for a wild walk and interesting insects that you can look out for.”

The philosophy of Team Wilder is that by taking just one action for nature, no matter how small, everyone can make a real, meaningful impact and invite more wildlife back into our lives.

Research shows that if just one in four people demonstrates a given behaviour, it can influence the behaviour of an entire group.

All the Team Wilder webinars will be held on Zoom (7.30pm-8.30pm) and will feature illustrated talks and question-and-answer sessions. Attendees can pay what they like to join an event but the trust suggests a donation of £5.

Thursday, February 17 — Wilding yourself and your neighbourhood.

Join us as we look at what wilding is, why it’s important and how you can rewild yourself. To book, visit www.bbowt.org.uk/events/

2022-02-17-wilding-yourself-

and-your-neighbourhood

Thursday, February 24 — Nature and wellbeing.

Join our wellbeing expert as we look at the benefits of nature for our wellbeing and how you can make the most of spending time outdoors, no matter how little. To book, visit www.bbowt.

org.uk/events/2022-02-24-nature-and-wellbeing

Thursday, March 3 — Wildlife activities on your doorstep.

We pick the brains of a panel and look at a range of activities you can try when you are out and about. To book, visit www.bbowt.org.uk/

events/2022-03-03-wildlife-activities-your-doorstep

Thursday, March 10 — Love your local wildlife.

A look at the wildlife that is around us on a daily basis. To book, visit www.bbowt.

org.uk/events/2022-03-10-love-your-local-wildlife

Pete Hughes