£88,000 for deep cleans

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is putting money into a deep cleaning project to tackle areas which need a spruce-up.

It has set aside £88,000 of its Climate Action Fund to pay for extra work at nominated sites over the next nine months. It is consulting town and parish councils to select the areas.

Sue Cooper, cabinet nember for environment, said: “We hope that by cleaning up the local environment it will have a lasting effect on that area and those nearby.”

