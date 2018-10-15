A CHILDREN’S Halloween party will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on October 31 from 4pm to 6pm.

The light party, which is for children aged three to 11, will celebrate Jesus and include pumpkin carving, lantern decorating and apple bobbing.

Food including hot dogs and cakes will be served.

For more information, email Camilla Cook on

camillacook@btconnect.com