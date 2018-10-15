GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A CHILDREN’S Halloween party will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on October 31 from 4pm to 6pm.
The light party, which is for children aged three to 11, will celebrate Jesus and include pumpkin carving, lantern decorating and apple bobbing.
Food including hot dogs and cakes will be served.
For more information, email Camilla Cook on
camillacook@btconnect.com
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say