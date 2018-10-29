Runners do little bit extra after cyclist’s error

THE front runners in this year’s Henley half marathon ran an extra few hundred yards after the cyclist they were following accidentally went the wrong way.

The rider followed signs for another event before realising his mistake and marshals ensured that the rest of the runners stayed on the correct route.

The incident didn’t affect the result of the race, which took place on Sunday in perfect running conditions.

The sun shone and the sky remained clear throughout the 36th annual event and the accompanying Henley Standard 10km race.

About 800 people took part in the main race while about 250 completed the shorter challenge.

Organisers said entries were down on the previous years because it was the start of half-term week but that it would have been a washout if it had happened the previous weekend, when it was originally scheduled before being moved due to a clash with other events.

The races, which are organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, began and finished at Borlase Field, next to Henley Rugby Club off Marlow Road. They were both started by Henley Mayor Glen Lambert.

The half marathon runners crossed Henley Bridge and followed a circuit up Remenham Church Lane, past the Flower Pot pub in Aston and back via the River Thames towpath and Remenham Lane. They then followed the 10km route along Marlow Road and up the steep hill on Icehouse Lane at Fawley before returning via Middle and Lower Assendon and Fair Mile.

The half marathon, which is sponsored by Henley investment firm Invesco, was won by Ben Neale, 33, from Tavistock in Devon, in a time of just over one hour and19 minutes.

Richard Price, of Wootton Road, Henley, came second and Carl Aldridge, 26, from Launceston in Cornwall, was third.

The trio were among the small number of front runners who were led astray by the cyclist when he followed the signs for the Bisham Abbey Water Race, a half-marathon being held on the towpath near Aston at about the same time.

The rival route included an extra loop through the surrounding countryside so Mr Neale ran about 14 miles instead of 13.1 and Mr Price, who realised the error sooner, ran about 13.3.

Mr Price, 37, is a member of the Wargrave Runners and was one of a group of friends from Henley who were taking part.

He said: “It was good. There was a slight issue with the directions but it was generally a well-run event and raises money for a good causes.

“I’d done it once before in 2016 and I think I was quicker this time but it’s hard to compare because I also ran slightly further.

“It’s a tough course because of Icehouse Lane, which is hard work and you definitely need water at the top.

“I think everyone did really well — Ben went even further off track than we did but still managed to catch us up, which shows how good he is.”

The first woman was Chantal Percival, 33, of Greenmore, Woodcote, who burst into tears when she realised she had won.

She is a teacher at Moulsford Preparatory School and a member of the Reading Roadrunners Club who was taking part for the third time. She said: “I feel fantastic — it has been a few years since I’ve done it and I’d forgotten how ridiculously hard that hill is but it was a beautiful day.

“I absolutely loved it but I paid for it at the end, as you can probably tell from the tears.

“I’ve previously come sixth or seventh in the women’s section but I’ve been doing a bit of training since then and have never run such a challenging course in such a good time.

“I regularly do events like the Reading half and the Marlow half, which I think are even worse than Henley for the hills.”

Other participants included Chris Grindrod, who used to live in Peppard Lane, Henley, before moving to London, and his friend David Bowman, who lived in Belle Vue Road before moving to Costa Rica in 2012.

Mr Grindrod said: “Neither of us are regular runners and I’ve never done anything like this before but we both have friends and relatives in the town so we decided to give it a go.

“It’s an amazing route but it’s incredibly hard and I’ve learned the hard way that you really should train for these things.”

Ian Bacon, from Wargrave, took part for the first time alongside fellow villagers Adrian Smith and Duncan Wild, who have run it before.

He said: “I’ve done a handful of half marathons but this is my first time at Henley and it was a lot tougher than I expected.

“However, I still got a pretty good time so I’m happy.”

Mr Wild, who was the first of the trio despite being the eldest, said: “It’s nice to run alongside younger people and still be able to beat them!

“I’m an old hand at this and have done it enough times to know that you should leave enough energy for the downhill stretch, which is the fun bit.”

Birte Hayes, 32, from Binfield Heath, was cheered across the line by her husband Steve and children Scarlett, four, Jasper, three, and Marlon, one.

She is a member of the RUN Henley running club and had taken part three times previously.

Mrs Hayes said: “I would gladly do it again. I loved it as the weather was amazing and there was just so much support.

“It’s wonderful how people cheer and encourage each other instead of being competitive.”

Emma Cutler, 28, from Wyfold, took part for the second time in preparation for the New York City marathon next month.

She said: “I enjoyed it. It was a chance to enjoy a completely different route and get my miles in.

“I’ve been running for about five years and I’m pretty sure I did better than the last time I entered this event.”

Jesse Elzinga, who is headmaster of Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, took part while his wife Elaina ran the 10km and was the first woman home.

Mr Elzinga, 39, said: “It was a gorgeous day and it’s such a beautiful course, which is why I’ve run it every year since I moved here.

“It was great to have my wife taking part as well so it was a lovely family outing and the whole thing was well-organised as always.

“I was a little bit faster last year because there was a slight detour this time but it doesn’t matter and I still enjoyed it.

“We’re very lucky that my school is on the river because we go out jogging on the towpath most days.”

The 10km was won by Matthew Raynor, 15, from Mortimer, who was taking part for the first time and came first home in 39 minutes and 41 seconds.

He is a member of Reading Athletics Club.

His team-mate Arturo Martinez de Murguia, 27, from Lower Caversham, came third behind second-placed Matt Puddy, 28, from Twyford.

Matthew said: “I decided to take the hill quite hard so I would have the advantage coming down the slope and back on the flat.

“It nearly killed me but I managed to stay focused.”

Mr Martinez de Murguia, 27, a telecommunications engineer, said: “I knew there was no way I was going to beat Matthew.

“It was very tough going. I had known t was a long, steep uphill section but the third kilometre was still a lot harder than I was expecting. However, from the fourth kilometre it started getting flatter and going downhill. My coach told me to treat it like a cross-country race and that’s what I did.”

Mrs Elzinga, 33, who works in charity investment management, was taking part for the first time and it was her first running event since having her children, Isabel, four, and Saskia, two.

She said: “It was lovely and the views were beautiful. I wasn’t sure how tough the hill would be and I was surprised to win as I really wasn’t expecting it.

“I did a marathon in 2011 but haven’t been running much recently and it’s nice to get back into it.

“I didn’t really do any formal training, it was more a case of doing casual running and a few high-intensity workout classes.”

The second woman was Nikki Fleming, 41, from Fulham, whose sister Gina lives in Henley and is married to three-time world champion rower Alex Partridge.

In third place was Laura Alden-Court, from Highmoor.

She said: “The start was tough but it’s a nice course and brilliantly marshalled so I really enjoyed it. I’m thrilled to bits to have done so well.”

Other 10km runners included Matilda Manly, nine, of Harpsden Road, Henley, who finished ahead of her mother Elaine Waugh and sister Janey Mai, 12.

She said: “I think I did well and I enjoyed it. I’ve done it twice before. I like running and I do cross-country for my school so I think I will carry on doing this as I get older.”

Her father Laurence said: “I’m very proud as she gets faster every year and beat her previous time by about eight minutes. She has managed to beat her mum every year.”

Sarah Joyce, of Stoke Row, took part for the first time alongside her friends Phil Stubbington and Louisa Mead, of Adwell Square, Henley, who have competed twice before.

She said: “It was brilliant, well-organised and the weather was perfect. You never know how the hill’s going to go but when you reach the downhill it’s just pure relief and a lovely fast finish.”

Mr Stubbington said: “It’s incredibly well-supported. There were kids giving runners high-fives and handing out sweets as we came down Fair Mile, which was lovely.”

Everyone who took part in the races was presented with a medal and a goody bag containing snacks by members of the Henley sea cadets while volunteers from the Henley RNLI gave out water. Staff and volunteers from Athlete Service in Henley gave runners massages and members of the Henley army cadets helped to pick up litter.

The first man and woman in each race was presented with a miniature plate by Rotary club president Paul Harrison.

He said: “The day went very well despite the unfortunate confusion over the route for some of the leading runners.

“Our cyclist wasn’t familiar with the course and the Bisham Abbey event wasn’t in the calendar that we usually check so we knew nothing about it in advance.

“However, most people taking part had done it before and were able to warn other runners so it didn’t affect too many people.

“We were incredibly lucky with the weather as it would have been a complete disaster if we’d held it a week earlier. The conditions were fantastic and you couldn’t ask for better views. We’ve had so many comments about the beauty of the course, which has to be one of the most scenic in the country.

“The autumn colours are just stunning, which was another advantage of holding it a week later, and you just can’t improve on those views along the regatta course and from high up in the hills.

“We were also lucky to have no medical incidents apart from the usual sore joints and muscles.

“I’m not sure I could do this myself. I’ve done other half marathons but the idea of hitting that hill at Fawley just doesn’t appeal to me and I think anyone who tackles it is very brave.”

The proceeds, which are yet to be counted, will go to charities including the RNLI and other good causes.