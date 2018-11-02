Spooky spaniel wins Halloween costume contest for dogs

A working cocker spaniel dressed as a pumpkin won a Halloween fancy dress competition for dogs in Henley.

Six-year-old Coco was entered by her owner, 13-year-old Claudia Kerry-Roger, who lives in Medmenham with her family.

Claudia, who goes to the Marist School in Ascot, also dressed up in a matching outfit for the annual contest, which is run by Naughty Mutt Nice dog grooming parlour in Reading Road.

She said: “I’m delighted.

“This is the first time we’ve entered, we saw the competition advertised in the Henley Standard.

“I like training her in tricks and agility and her favourite thing to do is chase pheasants near where we live.”

About a dozen owners and their dogs gathered outside the shop at 5pm on Wednesday last week (31) evening to take part in the event.

It was judged by Naughty Mutt Nice owner Karole Robertson and staff members James McEwen, Tilly Matthews, Josie Lambourne and Katie Silverday, who had dressed up as characters including the Joker and the Pink Panther for the event.

Fatima Maktari, director of Tribal Pet Foods in Chinnor, also joined them as a guest judge.

Each entrant was given a treats by the shop, with the winner also receiving a certificate entitling their dog to a spa treatment and full groom.

Among the other outfits were skeletons and bats, while Mrs Robertson dressed up her Lakeland terrier Tiggy as Minnie Mouse. Several owners also dressed up as zombies and werewolves.

The second-placed dog was Percy, a 16-week-old Yorkshire terrier who was entered by Amelia and Charlotte Kennedy and their son Ethan, eight, despite only learning to walk outside days previously.

Mrs (Amelia) Kennedy, of Singers Close, said: “I saw the competition advertised last year and thought ‘I want a dog so I can do that!’

“When we got him it was really good timing. He’s only been able to walk outside for just over a week.

“We got him the skeleton costume as the black goes well with his black fur.”

Third place went to Poppy, a four-year-old golden retriever owned by the Aspden family of Greys Road. Poppy was dressed in a pair of bat wings. She was also entered in last year’s contest as a butterfly.

Louis Brown and Charlotte Hazell, of Greys Road, entered Claude, their one-year-old cavalier King Charles spaniel, dressed as a pumpkin.

Mr Brown said: “He’s sort of pumpkin coloured so we thought it would work the best.

“We’ve only been living here since May so we are trying to join in as much as we can.

“We walk past the shop and will bring him in when he’s a bit fluffier.”

Mrs Robertson, from Ruscombe, took over the business from Aspen Weatherburn last year and says she hopes the contest can get even bigger.

She said: “The entries this year were great, we saw a lot of different choices in outfits and people putting the effort in.

“It was nice to see a lot of new dogs. It’s been very well supported and we will definitely be doing it again next year.

“Maybe it could get even bigger and be held somewhere else.”

Miss Maktari added: “I thought it was fantastic.

“Everyone made such an effort and all the dogs were really happy and enjoying themselves.

“Hopefully they all got a lot of treats!”

1810802: Charlotte Hazell and Louis Brown with their cavalier King Charles spaniel Claude

1810803: Claudia Kerry-Roger with her working cocker spaniel Coco

1810804: Ethan, eight, Amelia and Charlotte Kennedy with Yorkshire terrier Percy

1810805: Naughty Mutt Nice staff James McEwen, Katie Silverday, Tilly Matthews, Josie Lambourne and Karole Robertson with her Lakeland terrier Tiggy

1810806: Chris and Jenney Aspden with golden retriever Poppy

1810807: Poppy wearing her bat wings

1810808: Winners Claudia Kerry-Roger and Coco (right) with James McEwen, Karole Robertson and Tiggy