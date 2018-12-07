Friday, 07 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Living Advent Day 6: Rock Choir

Living Advent Day 6: Rock Choir

HENLEY Rock choir was Thursday’s surpise act on the sixth night of the Living Advent Calendar. 

About 100 people attended the performance at the Henley 60+ Social Club, in Greys Road car park, which was the first time the venue has hosted the event. 

The choir comprised more than 30 singers, including former Henley Mayor Pam Phillips, led by conductor Lucy Hewes.

Together they rattled through a range of contemporary hits and Christmas classics such as Shakin’ Stevens’s Merry Christmas Everyone, accompanied by choreographed dance moves.

The evening raised £231 for the Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, which provides horse riding for those with physical or mental disabilities.

The crowds who filled the club were served mince pies, sausage rolls and wine provided by Knox & Eames Chartered Accountants.

Organiser Richard Rodway said: “The Rock Choir are fab and it was such a polished performance. It just makes for that great community support.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33