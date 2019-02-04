All set for Swimarathon

HENLEY Lions Club will hold its annual Swimarathon on Sunday. The charity fund-raiser will take place in the pool at Henley leisure centre, off Gillotts Lane, from noon to 4pm.

Teams of sponsored swimmers, which can include only children or adults or a mixture of both, will attempt to swim as many lengths as possible in 40 minutes. Only one team member can swim at a time and should be confident of completing 25 metres.

The money raised by each team will be split equally between their chosen charity and a local children’s charity chosen by the club. For an entry form, email club president Wendy Franklin at franklin423@outlook.com