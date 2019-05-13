Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Easter walk

MORE than 60 worshippers took part in a walk of witness on Good Friday.

They met at Highfield Park and walked through the village, pausing at stops along the way to sing hymns and listen to prayers and readings.

The stops included the Elizabeth Court retirement home and the Mount care home, where residents joined in with the singing.

They finished at St Mary’s Church in Mill Green, where tea and coffee and hot cross buns were served.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33