Easter walk

Monday, 13 May 2019
MORE than 60 worshippers took part in a walk of witness on Good Friday.
They met at Highfield Park and walked through the village, pausing at stops along the way to sing hymns and listen to prayers and readings.
The stops included the Elizabeth Court retirement home and the Mount care home, where residents joined in with the singing.
They finished at St Mary’s Church in Mill Green, where tea and coffee and hot cross buns were served.
