Choir concert

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
THE Elstree School chapel choir will present an evening of choral music at St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham on Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm.
Tickets cost £10 to include a glass of Pimm’s or fruit juice and can be obtained by calling 0118 9477526.
All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the historic church.
03 June 2019
