Choir concert

THE Elstree School chapel choir will present an evening of choral music at St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham on Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm.

Tickets cost £10 to include a glass of Pimm’s or fruit juice and can be obtained by calling 0118 9477526.

All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the historic church.

