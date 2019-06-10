Monday, 10 June 2019

Regatta for Disabled holds awareness day

AN awareness day was held ahead of the annual Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

More than 80 people visited the event at the town hall, where there were stalls, pictures and activities including a rowing machine from Henley leisure centre.

There was also a display about a new accessible boat which has been donated by the regatta to the disabled rowing community.

The visitors included children from Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common, the Chiltern Centre in Henley and Jigsaw Creative Care assisted living.

Other organisations to have stalls included the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and Henley Lions and there was also a cardboard cut-out of actor David Suchet, who is a patron of the regatta.

This year’s 10th regatta will be held on Sunday, August 31 at Phyllis Court Club and will feature bell boat racing, trips in a specially adapted riverboat as well as activities on land.

Pictured, left to right, are Deputy Mayor David Eggleton with regatta committee members Malcolm Selway, Lucy Bowley, Steve Morton and Carolyn Molyneux.

