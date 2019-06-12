Women's cycle race draws crowds in Henley

ALMOST 100 elite international cyclists set off on a 91-mile race from Henley this morning (Wednesday, June 12) as part of this year's OVO Energy Women's Tour.

Hundreds of people lined streets in the town centre as the athletes, who were competing in 16 teams of six, paraded along Market Place, Hart Street, Thames Side, New Street, Bell Street and Northfield End.

They were led by a pace car which lowered the starting flag as the pack entered Fair Mile and the race, which finished at Blenheim Palace near Oxford, began in earnest.

The streets in Henley were shut with barriers to keep pedestrians off the course while elsewhere traffic was controlled using "rolling" road closures enforced by police officers and marshals on motorbikes.

The cyclists first raced through Stonor and the Assendons, Pishill, Christmas Common, Watlington and Britwell Salome, tackling two timed hill-climbing challenges at Pishill and Britwell Hill.

They then followed the B481 through Park Corner, Nettlebed, Highmoor and Peppard before turning onto Gallowstree Road and joining the A4074 at Cane End.

From here they briefly headed north before making for Goring via Deadmans Lane, Crays Pond and Reading Road. They then headed to Wallingford along Wallingford Road before leaving South Oxfordshire.

Before the race, each team was introduced on a stage in front of the town hall and cheered on by spectators including children from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Henley, who brought home-made banners.

