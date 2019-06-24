Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Crickets club stages family fun day to celebrate world cup

Crickets club stages family fun day to celebrate world cup

MORE than 60 people attended a family day at Frieth Cricket Club to celebrate the cricket world cup, which is currently taking place in England.

There was junior section coaching, traditional sports events and a barbecue funded by the ECB’s World Cup Club Fund.

Club chairman Ben Smiley said: “We are extremely grateful to the ECB for giving us the chance to become a world cup club and access to funding that enabled us to purchase new event equipment.

“Village clubs around the country are struggling to survive and through this programme we’ve been able to engage with more children, families and potential players from our community, which can only be positive for the future of cricket in the Chilterns.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33