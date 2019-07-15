Music school students perform gala show

ABOUT 80 children performed pop hits at a gala performance for family and friends at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

The students from Henley Music School played Yellow Submarine by the Beatles, Viva la Vida by Coldplay and the theme from Chariots of Fire.

They were also joined by adults from the Youthful Orchestra, who sang Lady Marmalade from Moulin Rouge!

The concert closed with a rendition of George Harrison’s Here Comes the Sun and everyone joined in.

Organiser Laura Reineke, founder of the music school, said: “The children have had an end of year gala performance for the last two years. It’s always really important to work towards something and show how hard they have worked all year.

They do work very hard and learning an instrument is about all the practice in between getting an all-round education.

“I always enjoy all the kids playing. They were absolutely brilliant. There was a marked improvement from last year and they always make me really proud no matter how often I see them play.”

The music school is a charity, providing musical education to all ages irrespective of means, ability or background.