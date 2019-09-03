Many happy returns for regatta

HUNDREDS of people attended the Henley Regatta for the Disabled on Saturday as it marked its 10th anniversary.

There was a wide of range of attractions both on and off the water as the event took place in the paddock at Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road.

These included competitive bell boat racing between nine disabled and able-bodied teams on the River Thames.

The crews raced between the private members’ club and Henley Bridge and many spectators watched the action from two launches provided by Hobbs of Henley.

Henley MP John Howell, who opened the event, provided commentary on the first few races.

The prizes were presented by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and Bruce Lynn, who runs adaptive rowing at Marlow Rowing Club.

There were also river trips on the cruiser Rivertime, which has been adapted to be wheelchair accessible.

On land there was a climbing wall, face-painting, an inflatable assault course and entertainers such as Daniel Briscoe, who performed magic tricks and told jokes as well as Professor Moon’s Punch and Judy show.

There was also a circus skills workshop where children could juggle and an area to play with toys.

Music was provided by the Phyllis Court Club choir, which performed a medley from Phantom of the Opera, and the club’s ukulele band. There was also a rock ’n’ roll performance by Barry Rosier and Roy Featherstone.

Other attractions included Millars Ark Animals, craft and jewellery stalls and side shows. Upper Thames Rowing Club provided rowing machines for people to try.

Lucy Bowley, who took over as chairman of the regatta after last year’s event, said: “It was a great day. Half the people who came to the regatta took a river trip, including 19 who were in wheelchairs, which was fantastic.

“The feedback has been really good. We’ve had a few positive things come through on our Facebook page, which is really nice.”

She added: “We founded the regatta originally because, having been to Henley Royal Regatta, we realised there was absolutely no way that disabled children would ever be able to access anything like that.

“We wanted to put an event on the River Thames to enable disabled people to experience the river and give them the opportunity to enjoy themselves.

“Over the 10 years of the regatta we have probably had about 7,000 people come to the event. I would say that it has created lasting memories.

“It’s a really fun day and it’s not just the disabled people that get to enjoy it. It’s also great for carers and family members and that was really important.” She thanked Mr Howell for supporting the regatta since it began. Mrs Bowley said: “He opens the event because it’s a great opportunity for people to experience the river. It’s well supported by the local community and he’s very proud to be a patron.

“His main message was that it was a fantastic event and he was impressed with how it has grown over the years and hopes it continues.”

Mr Howell said: “It’s always a great pleasure to attend and see the competitions. As in previous years, I was able to commentate on the races a little, which is always good fun and I hope brings a smile to people’s faces as they watch.

“After 10 years, the event has become a firm part of the river culture and that’s a good thing because the purpose of the regatta is to show the river belongs to everyone.”

Mrs Bowley thanked Phyllis Court Club and the Shanly Charitable Trust for its financial support as well as the 30 volunteers from Henley Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and the Henley Dragons who helped on the day.

See more pictures in this week’s Henley Standard.