Monday, 09 September 2019

Full results from the 71st Binfield Heath Flower Show on August 24, 2019

THE 71st annual Binfield Health Flower Show was held on Saturday, August 24. There were 750 entries and the results were as follows:

TROPHIES AND CUPS

Charles Webb Novice Cup — Louise Webb, Lower Shiplake

Mrs Makower Cup for vegetables — Nigel Head, Binfield Heath

Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup for onions — David Lloyd, Shiplake

Fred Denton Cup for fruit — Nigel Head, Binfield Heath

Mrs Stephenson Cup for flowers — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Phillimore Family Cup — Dan Nicholson, Lower Shiplake

Playhatch Village Cup for art — Linda Manson, Shiplake Cross

Captain Woods Cup for photography — Paul Robinson, Binfield Heath

Ladies’ Cup — Marion Bourne, Shiplake Cross

Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup for bakery — Susan Partridge, Henley

Playhatch House Cup for handicraft — Dorothy Walman, Binfield Heath

Mrs Hemeon Cup for senior citizens — Wendy Robinson, Binfield Heath

Talfourd Cook Cup for under-7s — Tabitha Calderbank, Binfield Heath

Ann Williams Memorial Cup for children aged 7 to 11 — Ava Douglas, Binfield Heath

Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup for children aged 12 to 16 — Elie Byron-Scott, Lower Shiplake

Betty Povey Cup for under 7s — not awarded

Olivia Wolska Cup for children aged 1 to 11 — Ava Douglas, Binfield Heath

Village Cup for children aged 12 to 16 — Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath

Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — David Smith, Sonning Common

Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges, Gallowstree Common

Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables –— Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

Willows Cup for cut flowers – Mary Anderson, Nuffield

Shakler Memorial Cup for preserves and cookery — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Photography Cup — Paul Robinson, Binfield Heath

Jo and Jack Mills Cup for senior citizens — Rosemary Greeley, Binfield Heath

Ray Williams Memorial Cup for top tray — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

Silver Jubilee Award — Richardson family, Binfield Heath

RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticulture sections — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

Konrad Engbers Cup for best exhibit in sections 23 and 24 — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green

George Henbest Cup for best exhibit in sections 2 to 4 — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

George and Wally Cleaver Tankard — David Lloyd, Shiplake

John Cooper Memorial Cup for best local exhibit, adults — David Lloyd,
Shiplake

Bert and Joan Winter Cup for best local exhibit, children — Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath

Grace Smith Memorial Bowl for hybrid tea roses — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath

Consersk Cup for best local dog in show — Sara Steward and Lulu, Playhatch

Engelfield Cup and RHS Junior Award for best children’s horticulture entry — Elie Byron-Scott, Lower Shiplake

Chairman’s Cup for assistance to the show — Anne Croxson, Sonning Common

CHARLES WEBB NOVICE CUP

Collection of three kinds of vegetables — 1 Louise Webb

SECTION 2 (VEGETABLES)

Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Nigel Head

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Michael Seymour-Jones

Six tomatoes, cherry or miniature type — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Harumi Kaseki,
3 Michael Seymour-Jones

Five white potatoes —
1 Nigel Head

Five coloured potatoes — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head

Two lettuces — 1 Neil George

Six runner beans —
1 Nigel Head, 2 David Lloyd, 3 John Channell

Six dwarf beans — 1 Nigel Head

A set of any other vegetables — 1 Harumi Kaseki,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head

Three globe beet —
1 Nigel Head, 2 Neil George

Six carrots — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young

Pair of table marrows —
1 Nigel Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki, 3 Charlie Calderbank

Two leeks — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Thomas Young

One of each of six kinds of vegetable — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Harumi Kaseki, 3 Nigel Head

Collection of salad vegetables — 1 Nigel Head

EYE AND DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP

Six onions (under 3in wide) — 1 David Lloyd,
2 Neil George

Nine shallots, not grown from seed — 1 David Lloyd

Nine shallots (under 1in wide) — 1 David Lloyd

FRED DENTON CUP

Dish of plums —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Rosie Richardson

Five dessert apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Stephen Head

Five cooking apples — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Thomas Young

Five pears — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Rosie Richardson

Bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Charlie Calderbank

Dish of any other fruit — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Wendy Channell, 3 Rosie Richardson

MRS STEPHENSON CUP

Three stems of cosmea — 1 Stephen Head

Four hybrid tea roses (two or more varieties) —
1 Stephen Head

Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Stephen Head

Six stems of statice — 1 Stephen Head

Six blooms of asters — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head

Six stems of annuals — 1 Nigel Head, 2 John Dowling, 3 Stephen Head

Perennials, six stems — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki, 3 Nigel Head

Vase of mixed flowers — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Harumi Kaseki

PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP

Flowering pot plant — 1 Stephen Head

Item of clothing —
1 Susan Partridge

Any other item of handicraft — 1 Dan Nicholson,
2 Wendy Nicholson, 3 Wendy Channell

Plate of homemade sweets — 1 Thomas Young

Photograph print —
1 Julie Lee, 2 Wendy Nicholson

Embroidered or decorated bag — 1 Louise Webb

Anything made from recycled materials — 1 Joan Edwards, 2 Dan Nicholson, 3 Wendy Nicholson

PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP

Painting — 1 Allen Appleby, 2 Linda Manson,
3 Diane Honey

Drawing — 1 Linda Manson, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Allen Appleby

CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Wild Meadows — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Rachel Richardson

Seasons — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Paul Robinson, 3 Nigel Richardson

Perpetual Motion —
1 Julie Lee, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Rosie Richardson

The Bridge — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Olivia Byron-Scott, 3 Stephen Kaseki

Future Generations — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Rachel Richardson

Animal Antics – 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Julie Lee

LADIES’ CUP

Jar of pickled onions — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Marion Bourne

Pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Louise Webb

Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb,
3 Neil George

Pot of any flavour curd — 1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb

Pot of marmalade —
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Susan Partridge

Pot of strawberry jam —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne

Pot of raspberry jam —
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb

Pot of plum jam —
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Louise Webb

Pot of jelly — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Neil George,
3 Louise Webb

Jar of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb

ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP

Carrot cake made to recipe — 1 Susan Partridge

Lemon tart — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Carol George

Seeded loaf — 1 Dan Nicholson, 2 John Crawford

PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP

Doll’s pram blanket —
1 Dorothy Walman

Piece of embroidery —
1 Robert Thewsey

Hand-knitted garment — 1 Margaret Thewsey,
2 Dorothy Walman, 3 Audrey Fisher

Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes — 1 Dorothy Walman

MRS HEMEON CUP (SENIOR CITIZENS)

Chocolate cake— 1 Irene Crawford, 2 Wendy Robinson

Custard tart — 1 Wendy Robinson

Six cheese scones —
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Irene Crawford

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Audrey Fisher, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Irene Crawford

Painting — 1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Pauline Watkins

Any handiwork, not painting or drawing — 1 Helen Robinson, 2 Irene Crawford, 3 John Crawford

TALFOURD COOK CUP

Six decorated cup cakes — 1 Tabitha Calderbank

Necklace made from vegetables or fruit —
1 Tabitha Calderbank

ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Six chocolate cookies —
1 Dawn Johnson, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Ava Douglas

Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Annabelle Richardson

Sunflower — 1 Ava Douglas

Arrangement of flowers and/or foliage — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Adella Streather, 3 Dawn Johnson

Model of a car — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Ava Douglas

Drawing of a dinosaur — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Athena Streather

Painting of own garden — 1 Annabelle Richardson,
2 Ava Douglas

Photograph of favourite food — 1 Dawn Johnson,
2 Athena Streather, 3 Annabelle Richardson

MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP

Cake incorporating fruit of any kind — 1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Alice Kaseki

Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson

One or more flowers —
1 Elie Byron-Scott

Painting of a tree or wood — 1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Elie Byron-Scott

Collage of a seascape —
1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson

Model of an aeroplane — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Elie Byron-Scott

Container planted with fresh herbs — 1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson

Photograph of nature —
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Elie Byron-Scott


BETTY POVEY CUP

Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Arabella Pentecost

Sunflower — 1 Hazel Parker

Item of handicraft — 1 Charlotte Blunden

OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP

Six chocolate brownies — 1 Annabelle Richardson,
2 Ava Douglas, 3 Isabelle Heaven

Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Toby Pentecost

One or more self-grown flowers — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Madeleine Heaven, 3 Bertie Pentecost

Mask inspired by favourite animal — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Bertie Pentecost

Treasure map made from favourite vegetables — 1 Madeleine Heaven, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Bertie Pentecost

Drawing of underwater scene — 1 Isabelle Heaven, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Toby Pentecost

Painting of a jungle —
1 Ava Douglas, 2 Annabelle Richardson

Photograph of architecture — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Annabelle Richardson

VILLAGE CUP

Lemon drizzle cake made to recipe — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost

Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost,
3 Tilly Pentecost

One or more flowers —
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost

Drawing or painting of the sea shore — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost

Six cheese straws —
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Cameron Fulbrook

Miniature garden in a seed tray — 1 Katie Pentecost, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Tilly Pentecost

Flower arrangement using driftwood — 1 Rosie Richardson

Photograph of a river —
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Cameron Fulbrook,
3 Dawn Johnson

ARTHUR GILES
CORONATION CUP
FOR DAHLIAS

Three medium decorative dahlias — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith

Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias —
1 David Smith, 2 Stephen Head, 3 David Lloyd

Three small cactus dahlias — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Lloyd

Three small decorative dahlias — 1 David Smith,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 Stephen Head

Three miniature dahlias — 1 David Lloyd, 2 David Smith, 3 Martin Hedges

Three pom-pom dahlias — 1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Keith Hedges


MRS HENRY
ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART

At the end of the rainbow — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Amy Blunden

Chain reaction — 1 Sue Hedges

Off the wall — 1 Irene Crawford, 2 Sue Hedges

Bridesmaid’s posy – 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Amy Blunden

Coming home — 1 Sue Hedges

DICK COTTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES

Three kinds of vegetable and vase of flowers —
1 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Martin Hedges

Six tomatoes, cherry or miniature type — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young,
3 Audrey Fisher

Five white potatoes —
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head

Two cabbages — 1 Martin Hedges

Five coloured potatoes — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges

Six runner beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Trisha Byron-Scott, 3 Sheila Thorp

Set of any other vegetables — 1 Sam Metcalf,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 Russell Young

Three globe beet — 1 Sheila Thorp, 2 Martin Hedges

Six carrots — 1 Sheila Thorp, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Martin Hedges

Six onions (under 3in wide) — 1 Martin Hedges

Three large onions —
1 Martin Hedges

Nine shallots, not grown from seed — 1 Martin Hedges

Nine shallots (under 1in wide) — 1 Martin Hedges

Pair of table marrows under 15in — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Russell Young

One of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head

Heaviest marrow —
1 Carl Lambourne, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Mark Manson

Collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges

Dish of plums — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Mark Manson

Five dessert apples —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head

Five cooking apples —
1 Martin Hedges

Dish of any other fruit — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nick Heaven, 3 Nigel Head

Five pears — 1 Martin Hedges

Bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ranson, 2 Russell Young

CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS

Three white eggs —
1 Trisha Byron-Scott

Three brown eggs — 1 Diana Honey, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Marina Hart

Three eggs, same colour other than above — 1 Sophie Pentecost, 2 Trisha Byron-Scott

WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS

Three stems of cosmea — 1 Mary Anderson

Four hybrid tea roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson

Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of statice —
1 Mary Anderson

Six stems of annuals —
1 Nigel Head

Six stems of perennials –
1 David Lloyd, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head

Vase of mixed flowers —
1 Mary Anderson

SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND COOKERY

Jar of pickled onions —
1 David Lloyd, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head

Pot of chutney —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Marion Bourne

Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head

Pot of any flavour curd — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Dorothy Walman

Pot of marmalade —
1 Joan Edwards, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Diane Hiles

Pot of strawberry jam —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Sheila Thorp

Pot of raspberry jam —
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Marion Bourne

Pot of plum jam —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Wendy Channell

Pot of jelly — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Deirdre Dyson,
3 Diane Hiles

Jar of bottled fruit —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne

Six ginger biscuits — 1 Trisha Byron-Scott, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Sara Fulbrook

Six meringues — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Joan Edwards

Six white chocolate and raspberry muffins — 1 Stephen Head

Six cheese scones — 1 Carol George, 2 Sheila Thorp, 3 Marion Bourne

Loaf of bread — 1 Charlie Calderbank, 2 Trisha Byron-Scott, 3 Stephen Head

Apple pie — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head

Orange cake, made to recipe — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Louise Rees

PHOTOGRAPHY CUP

Favourite destination — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Nigel Richardson, 3 Rachel Richardson

Down by the water —
1 Rachel Richardson, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Stephen Kaseki

Seasonality — 1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Julie Lee

Reflection — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Ian Holmes

All creatures great and small — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Paul Robinson

Woodland scene — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Rachel Richardson

NEEDLECRAFT

Doll’s pram blanket —
1 Audrey Bush, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 Diane Hiles

Piece of machine- or hand-made embroidery —
1 Robert Thewsey, 2 Diane Hiles, 3 Kathleen Parry

Hand-knitted garment — 1 Audrey Bush, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 Margaret Thewsey

Crochet item — 1 Diane Hiles, 2 Audrey Bush

JO AND JACK MILLS CUP

Dundee cake — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Rosemary Greeley

Bakewell tart, made to recipe — 1 Rosemary Greeley, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Ian Holmes

Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Kathleen Parry

Any article of handiwork — 1 Joan Edwards, 2 Peter Bush, 3 Kathleen Parry

RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Flower show top tray — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Ian Holmes

DOG SHOW

Puppy, any variety, six to 12 months — Darcy (Tibetan terrier) and Jasmine Cole, Reading

Sporting, any variety — Cassie (whippet) and Jo Strong

Non-sporting, any variety — Emelie (Swedish valhund) and Steve Zlibut

Open, any variety — Oscar (whippet) and Mary Anderson, Henley

Best local dog — Lulu (cockapoo) and Sara Steward, Playhatch

Best six legs, dog and owner — Millie (German shepherd) and Kim Webb

Most handsome dog — Prince (Samoyed) and Karen Smith

Prettiest bitch — Sienna (cocker spaniel) and Nicky Botteril, Shiplake

Best rescue dog or bitch — Millie (German shepherd) and Kim Webb

Best veteran dog or bitch (over seven years) — Jet (Labrador) and Olivia Rendle, Henley

Best cross-breed dog or bitch — Max (Labradoodle) and Olivia Pringle

Best child handler (aged 14 and under) — Billy (whippet), Alfie Strong

Happiest looking dog — Monty (sprocker) and the Maclean family, Kidmore End

Saddest looking dog — Belle (beagle) and Susan Clark, Mapledurham

Dog in best condition — Prince (Samoyed) and Karen Smith

Dog the judge would most like to take home — Emelie (Swedish valhund) and Steve Zlibut

