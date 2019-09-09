Full results from the 71st Binfield Heath Flower Show on August 24, 2019

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
THE 71st annual Binfield Health Flower Show was held on Saturday, August 24. There were 750 entries and the results were as follows:
TROPHIES AND CUPS
Charles Webb Novice Cup — Louise Webb, Lower Shiplake
Mrs Makower Cup for vegetables — Nigel Head, Binfield Heath
Eye and Dunsden Challenge Cup for onions — David Lloyd, Shiplake
Fred Denton Cup for fruit — Nigel Head, Binfield Heath
Mrs Stephenson Cup for flowers — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Phillimore Family Cup — Dan Nicholson, Lower Shiplake
Playhatch Village Cup for art — Linda Manson, Shiplake Cross
Captain Woods Cup for photography — Paul Robinson, Binfield Heath
Ladies’ Cup — Marion Bourne, Shiplake Cross
Albert Bulpitt Memorial Cup for bakery — Susan Partridge, Henley
Playhatch House Cup for handicraft — Dorothy Walman, Binfield Heath
Mrs Hemeon Cup for senior citizens — Wendy Robinson, Binfield Heath
Talfourd Cook Cup for under-7s — Tabitha Calderbank, Binfield Heath
Ann Williams Memorial Cup for children aged 7 to 11 — Ava Douglas, Binfield Heath
Major Ellershaw Memorial Cup for children aged 12 to 16 — Elie Byron-Scott, Lower Shiplake
Betty Povey Cup for under 7s — not awarded
Olivia Wolska Cup for children aged 1 to 11 — Ava Douglas, Binfield Heath
Village Cup for children aged 12 to 16 — Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath
Arthur Giles Coronation Cup for dahlias — David Smith, Sonning Common
Mrs Henry Ellershaw Cup for floral art — Sue Hedges, Gallowstree Common
Dick Cotterill Cup for vegetables –— Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
Willows Cup for cut flowers – Mary Anderson, Nuffield
Shakler Memorial Cup for preserves and cookery — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Photography Cup — Paul Robinson, Binfield Heath
Jo and Jack Mills Cup for senior citizens — Rosemary Greeley, Binfield Heath
Ray Williams Memorial Cup for top tray — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
Silver Jubilee Award — Richardson family, Binfield Heath
RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticulture sections — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
Konrad Engbers Cup for best exhibit in sections 23 and 24 — Martin Hedges, Emmer Green
George Henbest Cup for best exhibit in sections 2 to 4 — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
George and Wally Cleaver Tankard — David Lloyd, Shiplake
John Cooper Memorial Cup for best local exhibit, adults — David Lloyd,
Shiplake
Bert and Joan Winter Cup for best local exhibit, children — Rosie Richardson, Binfield Heath
Grace Smith Memorial Bowl for hybrid tea roses — Stephen Head, Binfield Heath
Consersk Cup for best local dog in show — Sara Steward and Lulu, Playhatch
Engelfield Cup and RHS Junior Award for best children’s horticulture entry — Elie Byron-Scott, Lower Shiplake
Chairman’s Cup for assistance to the show — Anne Croxson, Sonning Common
CHARLES WEBB NOVICE CUP
Collection of three kinds of vegetables — 1 Louise Webb
SECTION 2 (VEGETABLES)
Collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers — 1 Nigel Head
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Michael Seymour-Jones
Six tomatoes, cherry or miniature type — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Harumi Kaseki,
3 Michael Seymour-Jones
Five white potatoes —
1 Nigel Head
Five coloured potatoes — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Nigel Head
Two lettuces — 1 Neil George
Six runner beans —
1 Nigel Head, 2 David Lloyd, 3 John Channell
Six dwarf beans — 1 Nigel Head
A set of any other vegetables — 1 Harumi Kaseki,
2 Thomas Young, 3 Nigel Head
Three globe beet —
1 Nigel Head, 2 Neil George
Six carrots — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Thomas Young
Pair of table marrows —
1 Nigel Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki, 3 Charlie Calderbank
Two leeks — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Thomas Young
One of each of six kinds of vegetable — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Harumi Kaseki, 3 Nigel Head
Collection of salad vegetables — 1 Nigel Head
EYE AND DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP
Six onions (under 3in wide) — 1 David Lloyd,
2 Neil George
Nine shallots, not grown from seed — 1 David Lloyd
Nine shallots (under 1in wide) — 1 David Lloyd
FRED DENTON CUP
Dish of plums —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Rosie Richardson
Five dessert apples — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Stephen Head
Five cooking apples — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Thomas Young
Five pears — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Rosie Richardson
Bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ransom, 2 Charlie Calderbank
Dish of any other fruit — 1 Nigel Head, 2 Wendy Channell, 3 Rosie Richardson
MRS STEPHENSON CUP
Three stems of cosmea — 1 Stephen Head
Four hybrid tea roses (two or more varieties) —
1 Stephen Head
Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Stephen Head
Six stems of statice — 1 Stephen Head
Six blooms of asters — 1 Harumi Kaseki, 2 Stephen Head
Six stems of annuals — 1 Nigel Head, 2 John Dowling, 3 Stephen Head
Perennials, six stems — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Harumi Kaseki, 3 Nigel Head
Vase of mixed flowers — 1 Thomas Young, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Harumi Kaseki
PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP
Flowering pot plant — 1 Stephen Head
Item of clothing —
1 Susan Partridge
Any other item of handicraft — 1 Dan Nicholson,
2 Wendy Nicholson, 3 Wendy Channell
Plate of homemade sweets — 1 Thomas Young
Photograph print —
1 Julie Lee, 2 Wendy Nicholson
Embroidered or decorated bag — 1 Louise Webb
Anything made from recycled materials — 1 Joan Edwards, 2 Dan Nicholson, 3 Wendy Nicholson
PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP
Painting — 1 Allen Appleby, 2 Linda Manson,
3 Diane Honey
Drawing — 1 Linda Manson, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Allen Appleby
CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Wild Meadows — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Julie Lee,
3 Rachel Richardson
Seasons — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Paul Robinson, 3 Nigel Richardson
Perpetual Motion —
1 Julie Lee, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Rosie Richardson
The Bridge — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Olivia Byron-Scott, 3 Stephen Kaseki
Future Generations — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Julie Lee, 3 Rachel Richardson
Animal Antics – 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Julie Lee
LADIES’ CUP
Jar of pickled onions — 1 David Lloyd, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Marion Bourne
Pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Mark Manson, 3 Louise Webb
Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb,
3 Neil George
Pot of any flavour curd — 1 Dorothy Walman,
2 Marion Bourne, 3 Louise Webb
Pot of marmalade —
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Louise Webb, 3 Susan Partridge
Pot of strawberry jam —
1 Louise Webb, 2 Marion Bourne
Pot of raspberry jam —
1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb
Pot of plum jam —
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Louise Webb
Pot of jelly — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Neil George,
3 Louise Webb
Jar of bottled fruit — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Louise Webb
ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP
Carrot cake made to recipe — 1 Susan Partridge
Lemon tart — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Carol George
Seeded loaf — 1 Dan Nicholson, 2 John Crawford
PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP
Doll’s pram blanket —
1 Dorothy Walman
Piece of embroidery —
1 Robert Thewsey
Hand-knitted garment — 1 Margaret Thewsey,
2 Dorothy Walman, 3 Audrey Fisher
Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes — 1 Dorothy Walman
MRS HEMEON CUP (SENIOR CITIZENS)
Chocolate cake— 1 Irene Crawford, 2 Wendy Robinson
Custard tart — 1 Wendy Robinson
Six cheese scones —
1 Wendy Channell, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Irene Crawford
Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Audrey Fisher, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Irene Crawford
Painting — 1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Pauline Watkins
Any handiwork, not painting or drawing — 1 Helen Robinson, 2 Irene Crawford, 3 John Crawford
TALFOURD COOK CUP
Six decorated cup cakes — 1 Tabitha Calderbank
Necklace made from vegetables or fruit —
1 Tabitha Calderbank
ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Six chocolate cookies —
1 Dawn Johnson, 2 Annabelle Richardson, 3 Ava Douglas
Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Annabelle Richardson
Sunflower — 1 Ava Douglas
Arrangement of flowers and/or foliage — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Adella Streather, 3 Dawn Johnson
Model of a car — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Ava Douglas
Drawing of a dinosaur — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Athena Streather
Painting of own garden — 1 Annabelle Richardson,
2 Ava Douglas
Photograph of favourite food — 1 Dawn Johnson,
2 Athena Streather, 3 Annabelle Richardson
MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP
Cake incorporating fruit of any kind — 1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Alice Kaseki
Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson
One or more flowers —
1 Elie Byron-Scott
Painting of a tree or wood — 1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Elie Byron-Scott
Collage of a seascape —
1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson
Model of an aeroplane — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Elie Byron-Scott
Container planted with fresh herbs — 1 Elie Byron-Scott, 2 Rosie Richardson
Photograph of nature —
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Elie Byron-Scott
BETTY POVEY CUP
Six decorated biscuits on a plate — 1 Arabella Pentecost
Sunflower — 1 Hazel Parker
Item of handicraft — 1 Charlotte Blunden
OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP
Six chocolate brownies — 1 Annabelle Richardson,
2 Ava Douglas, 3 Isabelle Heaven
Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Toby Pentecost
One or more self-grown flowers — 1 Annabelle Richardson, 2 Madeleine Heaven, 3 Bertie Pentecost
Mask inspired by favourite animal — 1 Ava Douglas, 2 Annabelle Richardson,
3 Bertie Pentecost
Treasure map made from favourite vegetables — 1 Madeleine Heaven, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Bertie Pentecost
Drawing of underwater scene — 1 Isabelle Heaven, 2 Ava Douglas, 3 Toby Pentecost
Painting of a jungle —
1 Ava Douglas, 2 Annabelle Richardson
Photograph of architecture — 1 Ava Douglas,
2 Bertie Pentecost, 3 Annabelle Richardson
VILLAGE CUP
Lemon drizzle cake made to recipe — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost
Three vegetables, same or mixed — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost,
3 Tilly Pentecost
One or more flowers —
1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost
Drawing or painting of the sea shore — 1 Rosie Richardson, 2 Katie Pentecost, 3 Tilly Pentecost
Six cheese straws —
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Cameron Fulbrook
Miniature garden in a seed tray — 1 Katie Pentecost, 2 Rosie Richardson,
3 Tilly Pentecost
Flower arrangement using driftwood — 1 Rosie Richardson
Photograph of a river —
1 Rosie Richardson,
2 Cameron Fulbrook,
3 Dawn Johnson
ARTHUR GILES
CORONATION CUP
FOR DAHLIAS
Three medium decorative dahlias — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Smith
Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias —
1 David Smith, 2 Stephen Head, 3 David Lloyd
Three small cactus dahlias — 1 Stephen Head, 2 Keith Hedges, 3 David Lloyd
Three small decorative dahlias — 1 David Smith,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 Stephen Head
Three miniature dahlias — 1 David Lloyd, 2 David Smith, 3 Martin Hedges
Three pom-pom dahlias — 1 David Smith, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Keith Hedges
MRS HENRY
ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART
At the end of the rainbow — 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Amy Blunden
Chain reaction — 1 Sue Hedges
Off the wall — 1 Irene Crawford, 2 Sue Hedges
Bridesmaid’s posy – 1 Sue Hedges, 2 Amy Blunden
Coming home — 1 Sue Hedges
DICK COTTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES
Three kinds of vegetable and vase of flowers —
1 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes, not small fruiting — 1 Martin Hedges
Six tomatoes, cherry or miniature type — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Russell Young,
3 Audrey Fisher
Five white potatoes —
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head
Two cabbages — 1 Martin Hedges
Five coloured potatoes — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Two lettuces — 1 Martin Hedges
Six runner beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Six dwarf beans — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Trisha Byron-Scott, 3 Sheila Thorp
Set of any other vegetables — 1 Sam Metcalf,
2 Martin Hedges, 3 Russell Young
Three globe beet — 1 Sheila Thorp, 2 Martin Hedges
Six carrots — 1 Sheila Thorp, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Martin Hedges
Six onions (under 3in wide) — 1 Martin Hedges
Three large onions —
1 Martin Hedges
Nine shallots, not grown from seed — 1 Martin Hedges
Nine shallots (under 1in wide) — 1 Martin Hedges
Pair of table marrows under 15in — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head,
3 Russell Young
One of each of six kinds of vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nigel Head
Heaviest marrow —
1 Carl Lambourne, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Mark Manson
Collection of salad vegetables — 1 Martin Hedges
Dish of plums — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Mark Manson
Five dessert apples —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Martin Hedges, 3 Nigel Head
Five cooking apples —
1 Martin Hedges
Dish of any other fruit — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Nick Heaven, 3 Nigel Head
Five pears — 1 Martin Hedges
Bunch of grapes — 1 Liz Ranson, 2 Russell Young
CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS
Three white eggs —
1 Trisha Byron-Scott
Three brown eggs — 1 Diana Honey, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Marina Hart
Three eggs, same colour other than above — 1 Sophie Pentecost, 2 Trisha Byron-Scott
WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS
Three stems of cosmea — 1 Mary Anderson
Four hybrid tea roses, two or more varieties — 1 Mary Anderson
Three spikes of gladioli — 1 Mary Anderson
Six stems of statice —
1 Mary Anderson
Six stems of annuals —
1 Nigel Head
Six stems of perennials –
1 David Lloyd, 2 Mary Anderson, 3 Nigel Head
Vase of mixed flowers —
1 Mary Anderson
SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND COOKERY
Jar of pickled onions —
1 David Lloyd, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Nigel Head
Pot of chutney —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Nigel Head, 3 Marion Bourne
Pot of jam, pot of jelly and pot of chutney — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head
Pot of any flavour curd — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Dorothy Walman
Pot of marmalade —
1 Joan Edwards, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Diane Hiles
Pot of strawberry jam —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Sheila Thorp
Pot of raspberry jam —
1 Ian Holmes, 2 Sophie Pentecost, 3 Marion Bourne
Pot of plum jam —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne, 3 Wendy Channell
Pot of jelly — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Deirdre Dyson,
3 Diane Hiles
Jar of bottled fruit —
1 Stephen Head, 2 Marion Bourne
Six ginger biscuits — 1 Trisha Byron-Scott, 2 Stephen Head, 3 Sara Fulbrook
Six meringues — 1 Marion Bourne, 2 Joan Edwards
Six white chocolate and raspberry muffins — 1 Stephen Head
Six cheese scones — 1 Carol George, 2 Sheila Thorp, 3 Marion Bourne
Loaf of bread — 1 Charlie Calderbank, 2 Trisha Byron-Scott, 3 Stephen Head
Apple pie — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Stephen Head
Orange cake, made to recipe — 1 Susan Partridge, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Louise Rees
PHOTOGRAPHY CUP
Favourite destination — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Nigel Richardson, 3 Rachel Richardson
Down by the water —
1 Rachel Richardson, 2 Ian Holmes, 3 Stephen Kaseki
Seasonality — 1 Wendy Robinson, 2 Paul Robinson, 3 Julie Lee
Reflection — 1 Julie Lee, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Ian Holmes
All creatures great and small — 1 Julie Lee,
2 Rosie Richardson, 3 Paul Robinson
Woodland scene — 1 Paul Robinson, 2 Wendy Robinson, 3 Rachel Richardson
NEEDLECRAFT
Doll’s pram blanket —
1 Audrey Bush, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 Diane Hiles
Piece of machine- or hand-made embroidery —
1 Robert Thewsey, 2 Diane Hiles, 3 Kathleen Parry
Hand-knitted garment — 1 Audrey Bush, 2 Kathleen Parry, 3 Margaret Thewsey
Crochet item — 1 Diane Hiles, 2 Audrey Bush
JO AND JACK MILLS CUP
Dundee cake — 1 Ian Holmes, 2 Rosemary Greeley
Bakewell tart, made to recipe — 1 Rosemary Greeley, 2 Susan Partridge, 3 Ian Holmes
Garden flowers arranged in a jug — 1 Kathleen Parry
Any article of handiwork — 1 Joan Edwards, 2 Peter Bush, 3 Kathleen Parry
RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Flower show top tray — 1 Martin Hedges, 2 Ian Holmes
DOG SHOW
Puppy, any variety, six to 12 months — Darcy (Tibetan terrier) and Jasmine Cole, Reading
Sporting, any variety — Cassie (whippet) and Jo Strong
Non-sporting, any variety — Emelie (Swedish valhund) and Steve Zlibut
Open, any variety — Oscar (whippet) and Mary Anderson, Henley
Best local dog — Lulu (cockapoo) and Sara Steward, Playhatch
Best six legs, dog and owner — Millie (German shepherd) and Kim Webb
Most handsome dog — Prince (Samoyed) and Karen Smith
Prettiest bitch — Sienna (cocker spaniel) and Nicky Botteril, Shiplake
Best rescue dog or bitch — Millie (German shepherd) and Kim Webb
Best veteran dog or bitch (over seven years) — Jet (Labrador) and Olivia Rendle, Henley
Best cross-breed dog or bitch — Max (Labradoodle) and Olivia Pringle
Best child handler (aged 14 and under) — Billy (whippet), Alfie Strong
Happiest looking dog — Monty (sprocker) and the Maclean family, Kidmore End
Saddest looking dog — Belle (beagle) and Susan Clark, Mapledurham
Dog in best condition — Prince (Samoyed) and Karen Smith
Dog the judge would most like to take home — Emelie (Swedish valhund) and Steve Zlibut
