Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A VICTORIAN fair will take place at Hemdean House School in Caversham on Sunday to celebrate its 160th anniversary.
The event will run from 2pm to 5pm and entry is free.
There will be a Victorian classroom experience, tours of the school, a children’s carousel, pony rides, tombola and refreshments.
23 September 2019
