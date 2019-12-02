Fungi discovered

ABOUT 60 species of fungi have been identified at Kingwood Common following a foray organised by the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.

A group of 25 friends of the commons visited the site last month and heard from Professor Richard Fortey.

Dr Fortey, a former senior paleontologist at the Natural History Museum, led the group through the woodland and open glades to identify the fungi.

The number of species found by the party could help establish the common as an important site for biodiversity.

The conservators are looking for volunteers to support their conservation work.

To help or become a friend of the commons, email Matthew Davis at matthewdavis550@outlook.com