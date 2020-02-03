Pupils sleep out on coldest night for charity

A SLEEP-OUT held at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning raised £6,180 for a homelessness charity.

Fifty pupils took part in the event on December 6, the coldest night of 2019, in aid of Reading Launchpad, which aims to prevent people from becoming homeless as well as supporting those who are.

Maria Blackwell, who organised and took part in the sleep-out, said: “Our school community can make a difference and really stepped up to the challenge. I am very proud of their accomplishments.”

The school raised another £721 with a Christmas jumper day when pupils went to school wearing festive jumpers in support of a national fundraising campaign organised by Save the Children.

All the school’s charitable projects are performed under the Aldworth Partnership, which is named after founder Richard Aldworth, and have now raised more than £30,000.

Pictured taking part in the jumper day are pupils James Isbell, John Little and Ethan Bradley.