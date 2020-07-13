Nursery re-opens

THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard has re-opened after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown.

Customers can now visit the charity’s Greenshoots plant nursery at Manor Farm off the B481, from 9am to 4pm on weekdays.

It trains adults with disabilities or poor mental health, improving their confidence and skills.

Staff, trainees and volunteers will have their temperatures checked on arrival to make sure they do not have the virus and the site will be cleaned regularly.

Visitors are asked to follow social distancing rules. Hand sanitiser will be available and a contactless payment system has been introduced.

Marketing and administration manager Denise Jones said: “Everyone just wants to get back to normality. I want to thank the volunteers who helped keep us going during lockdown.”