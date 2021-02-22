Monday, 22 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leander Club

ROWING commentator Robert Treharne Jones will give an online talk on the sport’s international history at 6pm on Thursday.

He will describe how rowing has been a consistent feature of the Olympics since their modern incarnation began in 1896.

Dr Treharne Jones commentated at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games.

Members should book before noon on the day and a link to the Zoom platform will go out at 1pm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33