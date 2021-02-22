Leander Club

ROWING commentator Robert Treharne Jones will give an online talk on the sport’s international history at 6pm on Thursday.

He will describe how rowing has been a consistent feature of the Olympics since their modern incarnation began in 1896.

Dr Treharne Jones commentated at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Games.

Members should book before noon on the day and a link to the Zoom platform will go out at 1pm.