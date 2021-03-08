Tractor run on

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
ORGANISERS of the Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run are hoping it can go ahead.
The annual event, involves a convoy of tractors and trailers, which travel across the Hambleden Valley was due to be held on May 16 but has now been pencilled in for July 4.
It has raised nearly £60,000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance since launching 15 years ago.
