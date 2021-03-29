Regatta poll

ORGANISERS of Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are asking people to complete a survey before they decide whether to go ahead with this year’s event.

The regatta, which is held on the River Thames off Mill Lane, Shiplake, is currently scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, August 6 and 7, just after the social distancing restrictions are set to be removed.

It was cancelled last summer as it was felt it could not go ahead safely.

The survey asks people if they think it should happen and if they plan to enter one of the competitions. To take part, visit bit.ly/3saFbUh