Villages’ regatta called off for second year running

THE Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Organisers said delivering the usual event in a covid-secure way presented too many challenges.

The decision follows a survey carried out last month in which residents were asked if they were planning to attend or take part in the regatta and how the event could be run safely.

The 153rd annual regatta was due to be held on the River Thames off Mill Lane, Shiplake, on Friday and Saturday, August 6 and 7.

Peter Symons, honorary secretary, said: “With deep regret, we have decided to cancel this year’s Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta.

“Inevitably, this was not an easy decision to take.

“In April, we sent out a survey asking people’s opinions about attending a regatta this summer and we were enormously grateful to those who responded.

“From the feedback received, we were cautiously optimistic. A sub-committee has been working hard ever since to examine how we might go about delivering a regatta appropriately this year.

“However, we faced several significant challenges. In so many ways, the Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta is a free-form, open event.

“We pride ourselves on a relaxed family approach and delivering this in the face of current covid requirements would have been a very real challenge without compromising the character of the event.

“Above all though, the need to prioritise the health and safety of our subscribers, competitors, spectators, staff, contractors, suppliers and volunteers has been our primary concern throughout.

“We remain keenly aware of wider public health implications and our responsibility to continue to support society’s efforts to eliminate the spread of covid-19.”

The regatta was last held in 2019, when 475 crews of adults and children competed in 362 races, including skiffing, sculling and canoeing for adults and children.

A prize-giving ceremony at the end of the second day is typically followed by a fireworks display.

There is also the Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta swim in which competitors take on a 1km or 2km route between the two villages.

In May last year, the organisers decided not to go ahead with the regatta in the summer, saying it would be too difficult for people to comply with social distancing rules.

They faced many of the same hurdles again this year as well the uncertainty over what safety restrictions may be in place by August.

Mr Symons said: “Of course, many expect that some or all of these restrictions will no longer be needed come August. Those delivering the nationwide vaccination programme have worked wonders but no one actually knows.

“The seven-week period between June 21 and our regatta date would have left us very little time to respond. We also faced some significant organisational issues. Many event organisers are now looking to hold their events in the window between June 21 and early September, most especially those restricted by the start of the new school term.

“People also want to organise family holidays in that short timeframe too. The event calendar, in particular the river event calendar, has been turned upside down as a result and that has inevitably added knock-on challenges to the availability of equipment, resources and people for the staging of Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta.”

The 2022 regatta has been scheduled for August 5 and 6. Mr Symons said he hoped it would be “bolder, brighter and even better”.

Meanwhile, a village party including a flotilla on the River Thames will be held in the summer.

The celebration on Saturday, July 17 will be called the Dunkirk Spirit of Wargrave Village Party in reference to the “Little Ships” which rescued thousands of soldiers from Dunkirk during the Second World War.

Resident Geoff Knight is appealing to boat owners to donate their vessels and an hour of their time so that other residents have a chance to go out on the water.