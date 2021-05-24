Supercar event returns to Stonor

MORE than 400 supercars are to return to Stonor Park after a year’s absence.

They will be parked on the front lawn of the Grade I listed stately home for the Bremont Stonor Supercar Sunday on July 4.

The event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have displays celebrating key milestones in some of the most iconic and desirable marques for the first time.

These include a collection of Alfa Romeo 8Cs from the Thirties, which are possibly the most extensive collection of their type to be seen together.

There will also be a display marking three Lamborghini milestones — the 10th anniversary of the Aventador model, the 20th anniversary of the Murcielago and the 50th anniversary of the Countach.

Artisan and gourmet food will be on sale from stalls and the adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow will be open.

The Hon William Stonor, who is heir to Stonor Park, said: “After a tough year, which saw a dearth of automotive events, we are absolutely delighted to be able to throw open the gates of Stonor Park once more.

“The 2021 show promises to be the biggest and best with curated content alongside enthusiasts and car clubs.

“In just two years, the Bremont Stonor Supercar Sunday has built up a reputation among car owners and enthusiastic visitors as a fantastic show offering families and fans alike the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and elegance of supercars in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.”

Nick and Giles English. founders of Henley watchmakers Bremont, will present trophies in two classes, historic supercar and modern supercar.

Early bird tickets will be available for £15 until midnight on Sunday. Advance adult tickets cost £20 (plus booking fee), children’s (age six to 15) are £15 and younger enter free.

Full refunds will be offered should the event be cancelled due to covid-19.