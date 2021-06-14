Nursery children buzzing at beekeeper visit

CHILDREN in the nursery at St Mary’s School in Henley enjoyed a visit from a beekeeper for World Bee Day.

Jemima Hume-Humphreys, of Henley Honey, went to the independent school in St Andrew’s Road with a hive to teach the boys and girls about how they care for bees and how the insects make honey.

The children were given the opportunity to dress like a beekeeper, hold the smoker used when collecting honey and to take out the frames.

Mrs Hume-Humphreys, who has been a beekeeper for more than 15 years, said the children had a lovely time.

She said: “They messed around with the hive parts and I showed them where the honey goes in the frame.

“I hope they enjoyed it and they now know the difference between a wasp and a bee. I have visited schools before and sometimes I take live bees in an observation hive so I may take some live bees there at a later date.”

Kate Catlin, manager of the nursery, said: “We know that our children really benefit from the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning. They love the chance to pick things up and examine them and they always ask really great questions. These kinds of sensory sessions really bring their learning to life.”