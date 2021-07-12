Wine and mind

TV wine expert, columnist and writer Olly Smith will be the guest at a wine tasting and mindfulness meditation day at the Oaken Grove vineyard in Fawley on Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

The event will be led by Afghanistan war veteran Sarah Furness, who will talk about “military grade”

mindfulness and how it can help people to reach their potential.

Smith will lead the tasting and sign copies of his cocktail book Fizz.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hleJTM