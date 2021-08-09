Monday, 09 August 2021

Trad needs volunteers

Trad needs volunteers

THE organisers of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival are appealing for volunteers.

The 42nd annual event will be held on Fawley Meadows in Henley over the bank holiday weekend, August 27 to 30.

It has been postponed from July due to the coronavirus pandemic and was cancelled last year.

Lady McAlpine, co-chair of the festival, says she needs people to help with manning the gates, car parking, the information desk, or just checking wristbands on the bridges to deter people without tickets.

She said: “We can usually muster quite a good band of students but ‘freedom’ has caused something of an exodus.”

She is also seeking more traders. For more information, visit www.tradboatfestival.com

